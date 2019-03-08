Search

St Panteleimon extend lead at the top

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 April 2019

St Panteleimon in action against Cricklewood at Greenford (Pic: Alexios Gennaris)

Alexios Gennaris

St Panteleimon continue their unbeaten season as they sealed a 3-1 victory over Cricklewood Wanderers to extend their lead at the top of the Middlesex County Premier Division.

A brace from Michael Frangeskou and a solo effort from Ben Dunkwu helped the Saints seal the points even after going 1-0 down early on at Greenford.

It was a slow start for the hosts and they soon found themselves 1-0 down in the opening minutes.

They went into the half-time break still trailing but came out for the second-half a different team.

Saints equalised early in the half as Frangeskou cut back and fired into the back of the net.

The flow was one way after this, with St. Panteleimon finding their form and crisp, fast passing style.

The second goal was inevitable and it came from a corner as Frangeskou got on the end of the cross to make it 2-1.

They then added a third thanks to Dunkwu.

