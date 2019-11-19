Search

St Panteleimon's unbeaten run extends to 16 with victory over Langford

PUBLISHED: 16:30 19 November 2019

James Neophytou

St Panteleimon in action against Langford. Picture: St Panteleimon

St Panteleimon in action against Langford. Picture: St Panteleimon

Archant

St Panteleimon made it 16 games unbeaten with another three points away at Langford on Saturday.

The Saints created several good chances in the first half but could not convert any of them as the two sides went in at the break with the scores tied level at 0-0.

It took until the 60 minute mark for the deadlock to be broken after some good passing resulted in Ayub Albadri putting in a deep cross from the right-hand side.

After Monti attempted a spectacular scissor kick, the ball eventually fell to Courtney Massay who tapped in on the goal-line to put his side ahead.

The Saints never looked in trouble but could not add another goal to their slender lead as they secured the 1-0 win.

Panteleimon sit top of the Spartan South Midlands League Division One having picked up 40 points so far.

Their next game will see them take on New Salamis FC at Berkeley Fields, Greenford on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 3pm.

Most Read

Most ‘deprived’ areas revealed – new figures show rich-poor divide

Graffiti in Hamilton Road, Dollis Hill. Crime is one of the factors taken into account when measuring deprivation levels. Picture: Lucy Cox

Decorated policewoman accused of protecting her Brent sister says she had ‘no idea’ she was handling a child abuse video

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Developer wins appeal to demolish much-loved community pub in Willesden Green

The Queensbury Pub in Willesden Green. Picture: Google

Neighbours in Brondesbury slam inadequate housing repairs, antisocial behaviour and asbestos in their estates

Sabrina Taylor and Jason Savage have slammed shoddy repairs in their estate. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

