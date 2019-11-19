St Panteleimon's unbeaten run extends to 16 with victory over Langford

St Panteleimon made it 16 games unbeaten with another three points away at Langford on Saturday.

The Saints created several good chances in the first half but could not convert any of them as the two sides went in at the break with the scores tied level at 0-0.

It took until the 60 minute mark for the deadlock to be broken after some good passing resulted in Ayub Albadri putting in a deep cross from the right-hand side.

After Monti attempted a spectacular scissor kick, the ball eventually fell to Courtney Massay who tapped in on the goal-line to put his side ahead.

The Saints never looked in trouble but could not add another goal to their slender lead as they secured the 1-0 win.

Panteleimon sit top of the Spartan South Midlands League Division One having picked up 40 points so far.

Their next game will see them take on New Salamis FC at Berkeley Fields, Greenford on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 3pm.