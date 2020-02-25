St Panteleimon thrash Shefford Town & Campton 8-1

St Panteleimon and Shefford Town & Campton with a framed shirt in memory of Thiago Gonçalves. Picture: St Panteleimon Archant

St Panteleimon put in one of their performances of the season on Saturday when they hammered Shefford Town & Campton 8-1 away from home.

It took 20 minutes for the breakthrough as a good through ball found Steve Dodds , who calmly placed the ball into the back of the net.

Ten minutes later on the right wing, good close control by Brad Gilmaney gave himself space to cut inside and curl a delightful shot past the goalkeeper for the second of the afternoon.

The second half saw the Saints dominate proceedings, scoring six more goals.

Guilherme Monti made it three on 49 minutes followed by four goals from Ayub Albadri.

Noyan Tajbakhsh also added another for his side.

Shefford managed a consolation goal late on but Panteleimon have a six-point lead at the top of the Spartan League Division One with a game in hand.

The home side also presented the Saints with a framed shirt in memory of their former player Thiago Gonçalves, who died last month.