Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Two years unbeaten in the league for the Saints

PUBLISHED: 16:00 05 March 2019

Ryan Molloy with manager George Frangeskou (Pic: Alexios Gennaris)

Ryan Molloy with manager George Frangeskou (Pic: Alexios Gennaris)

Alexios Gennaris

St Panteleimon made it two years unbeaten in the league after sealing a 4-1 victory over Sporting Hackney in the Middlesex County Premier Division.

A brace from Noyan Tajbakhsh and solo efforts from Simon Orwin and Ryan Molloy sealed the three points for the Saints.

The club lost 4-0 to New Salamis in a KOPA Division One League game on March, 5, 2017.

Since then, they have played 42 League matches, won 35 of them and drawn seven.

Tajbakhsh opened the scoring on 15 minutes with a superb low shot that cruised past the goalkeeper.

Nerves were quickly settled early in the second half, by top scorer Tajbakhsh who scored again with a lovely first time chip over the keeper, at the 50 minute mark.

Hackney pulled one back with 18 minutes left but Simon Orwin and Ryan Molloy netted two late goals to seal the 4-1 win.

Most Read

Joy Morgan: Detectives appeal for information on car of Cricklewood man accused of student’s murder

Police are hoping that this distinctive red Honda, that missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan regularly travels in, will jog people's memory in their appeal for information. Photo: Herts Police

Willesden rapper and drug dealer Trapstar Toxic jailed for five years following police raid at his home

Adetokunbo Ajibola. Picture: Met Police

Sudbury drug baron Father Fowl shot dead in Jamaica

Owen Clarke, known as Father Fowl, shot to death in Jamaica. Picture: YouTube

Yellow cranes collapsed to make way for HS2 hub in Old Oak Common

Cranes at HS2 hub in Old Oak Common. PIcture: HS2

Fury and recriminations over pirate radio station’s antisemitic broadcast

The presenter known as King Lion, who aired the antisemitic tape in February. Picture: YouTube

Most Read

Joy Morgan: Detectives appeal for information on car of Cricklewood man accused of student’s murder

Police are hoping that this distinctive red Honda, that missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan regularly travels in, will jog people's memory in their appeal for information. Photo: Herts Police

Willesden rapper and drug dealer Trapstar Toxic jailed for five years following police raid at his home

Adetokunbo Ajibola. Picture: Met Police

Sudbury drug baron Father Fowl shot dead in Jamaica

Owen Clarke, known as Father Fowl, shot to death in Jamaica. Picture: YouTube

Yellow cranes collapsed to make way for HS2 hub in Old Oak Common

Cranes at HS2 hub in Old Oak Common. PIcture: HS2

Fury and recriminations over pirate radio station’s antisemitic broadcast

The presenter known as King Lion, who aired the antisemitic tape in February. Picture: YouTube

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Two years unbeaten in the league for the Saints

Ryan Molloy with manager George Frangeskou (Pic: Alexios Gennaris)

Brent under-14 boys’ team in impressive win as under-nine girls’ side also taste success

The Brent under-14 boys' football team (pic: Brent Schools' FA)

Brentford boss says team found solutions to break down QPR

Brentford manager Thomas Frank (pic: Jonathan Brady/PA)

Brent mayor plants a mulberry bush to celebrate Kensal Green church’s 175th anniversary

Cllr Arshad Mahmood joins St John's parish playgroup. Picture: Fr David Ackerman

Three dodgy tyre fitters fined more than £12,000 for selling worn, illegal tyres

Brent's trading standards team out to find dodgy tyre sellers. Picture: Brent Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists