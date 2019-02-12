Two years unbeaten in the league for the Saints
PUBLISHED: 16:00 05 March 2019
Alexios Gennaris
St Panteleimon made it two years unbeaten in the league after sealing a 4-1 victory over Sporting Hackney in the Middlesex County Premier Division.
A brace from Noyan Tajbakhsh and solo efforts from Simon Orwin and Ryan Molloy sealed the three points for the Saints.
The club lost 4-0 to New Salamis in a KOPA Division One League game on March, 5, 2017.
Since then, they have played 42 League matches, won 35 of them and drawn seven.
Tajbakhsh opened the scoring on 15 minutes with a superb low shot that cruised past the goalkeeper.
Nerves were quickly settled early in the second half, by top scorer Tajbakhsh who scored again with a lovely first time chip over the keeper, at the 50 minute mark.
Hackney pulled one back with 18 minutes left but Simon Orwin and Ryan Molloy netted two late goals to seal the 4-1 win.