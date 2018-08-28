Massay inspires St Panteleimon to huge win over South Kilburn

Anastasios Salapatas with double hat-trick hero Courtney Massay (Pic: St Panteleimon) Archant

Courtney Massay’s double hat-trick inspires St Panteleimon to comfortable 12-1 win over South Kilburn in the Middlesex County League Premier Division.

Massay netted six while Noyan Tajbakhsh scored a brace and goals from came from Ayub Albadri, Jay Molloy, Aristotelis Nasai and Ben Dunkwu to seal the three points at the Capital City Academy.

It took until the 25th minute for the Saints to take the lead but once Albadri found the net it opened the floodgates.

Massay then netted three goals in quick succession, finding the back of the net in the 30th, 34th and 35th minute to make it 4-0.

Seven minutes into the second-half Albadri made a great run before setting up Molloy who fired home.

South Kilburn pulled one back, but Dunkwu then scored before Tajbakhsh, Massay, Nasai netted to make it 9-1.

Massay netted twice more while Tajbakhsh also scored to seal the 12-1 win.