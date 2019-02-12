St Panteleimon go top of the Premier Division

St Panteleimon in action against Lampton Park (Pic: Anastasios Salapatas) Archant

St Panteleimon moved to the top of the Middlesex League Premier Division table with a 5-2 win over Lampton Park.

A hat-trick from Ayub Albadri and goals from Noyan Tajbakhsh and Aristotellis Nasai sealed the three points on their travels to Rectory Park.

The home side opened the scoring as they took just three points into the clash, but Saints reacted with two goals from Albadri to make it 2-1.

They added a third before half-time thanks to Tajbakhsh.

Albadri completed his hat-trick in the 52nd minute, after being played in by Courtney Massay, but Lampton were then awarded a penalty which they slotted home to reduce the score to 4-2.

Aristotellis Nasai made it 5-2 to seal the points and leave Saints unbeaten in 14 league fixtures. They are back at home next weekend when they take on South Kilburn.