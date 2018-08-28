The Saints bare their teeth and slay the Dragons

St Panteleimon in action against Kensington Dragons (Pic: Alexios Gennaris) Alexios Gennaris

St Panteleimon continued their incredible unbeaten Middlesex League run, with a convincing 7-1 win against Kensington Dragons.

A hat-trick from Noyan Tajbakhsh, a brace from Courtney Massay and goals from Roberto Katsikas and Ayub Albadri sealed the three points for Saints at The Hive.

Tajbakhsh opened the scoring with a well-placed low shot on 18 minutes, before the Dragons equalised three minutes later.

Then, just on the half time mark, the Saints were awarded a penalty and Tajbakhsh despatched it to give his side a 2-1 lead to take into the break.

The second half was a different story as the Saints netted more five goals with Tajbakhsh completing his treble and captain Katsikas getting in on the act with a screamer from outside the box.

Massay then added two, before Albadri completed the rout. Saints are set to travel to Indian Gymkhana this weekend.