The Saints bare their teeth and slay the Dragons
PUBLISHED: 12:00 31 January 2019
Alexios Gennaris
St Panteleimon continued their incredible unbeaten Middlesex League run, with a convincing 7-1 win against Kensington Dragons.
A hat-trick from Noyan Tajbakhsh, a brace from Courtney Massay and goals from Roberto Katsikas and Ayub Albadri sealed the three points for Saints at The Hive.
Tajbakhsh opened the scoring with a well-placed low shot on 18 minutes, before the Dragons equalised three minutes later.
Then, just on the half time mark, the Saints were awarded a penalty and Tajbakhsh despatched it to give his side a 2-1 lead to take into the break.
The second half was a different story as the Saints netted more five goals with Tajbakhsh completing his treble and captain Katsikas getting in on the act with a screamer from outside the box.
Massay then added two, before Albadri completed the rout. Saints are set to travel to Indian Gymkhana this weekend.