Saints close gap on leaders Pitshanger Dynamo

PUBLISHED: 16:00 22 January 2019

St Panteleimon goalkeeper Jake Knight (Pic: Anastasios Salapatas)

St Panteleimon fought hard for a well-earned 1-0 victory over Brentham in the Middlesex County League Premier Division.

A 23rd minute striker from in-form attacker Courtney Massay sealed the three points for the Saints at Berkeley Fields.

The Saints took time to settle, and it was a precision free kick from Javonne Molloy into the box, that was headed in calmly at the far post by Courtney Massay to give the home side their only goal of the game.

The host’s goalkeeper Jake Knight performed heroics and made three superb saves in the first half.

The second half was still a challenge as Brentham tested the resilience of the Saints.

Brentham won a penalty from a hand ball, but were unable to convert it, as it came off the post.

The Saints are now only two points behind leaders Pitshanger Dynamo, and have three games in hand, as they head into a home clash against Kensington Dragons.

