St Panteleimon progress into cup semi-final with Hackney win

PUBLISHED: 16:00 18 December 2018

The Saints Chaplain Fr. Anastasios D. Salapatas with the scorer Noyan Tajbakhsh (Pic: Anastasios Salapatas)

Archant

St Panteleimon progressed into the semi-final of the Alec Smith Premier Division Cup with a 5-3 win over Sporting Hackney.

Braces from Noyan Tajbakhsh and Ayub Albadri and another goal from Courtney Massay sealed their win in the quarter-final tie at the Hive.

The Saints’ two top scorers, Noyan Tajbakhsh and Ayub Albadri were in form, and were a formidable double act, to put them four up and seal the tie - despite a late surge by Sporting Hackney in the second-half.

Tajbakhsh netted two free-kicks in the first 30 minutes to put his side 2-0 up.

In the second half, he then became provider, first with an angled through ball to Albadri, who finished with a classy shot to beat the Hackney keeper.

Then a hard and low cross from the left was skilfully put away by Albadri.

Sporting Hackney came back in dramatic fashion, to score three goals in 16 minutes to make it 4-3, before Massay netted to seal a 5-3 win.

