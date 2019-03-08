St Panteleimon suffer defeat on the final day

Champions St Panteleimon suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat to Indian Gymkhana in their final Middlesex County Premier Division match.

The Saints had already been crowned league winners before the match and have now ended the campaign with 20 wins, 3 draws and one defeat in 24 matches.

The defeat however has brought their run of almost two season unbeaten to a halt.

Manager George Frangeskou said: “The boys have been relentless this season.

“I could not have pushed them any more, and they have responded.

“They possess outstanding ability, and this is complemented with a spirit of togetherness, towards the glory they seek.”

As well as their league triumph, the Saints have also made it into The Alec Smith Cup final this weekend.

They will come up against Cricklewood Wanderers at Uxbridge Football Club on Saturday.