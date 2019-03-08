Saints remain unbeaten at the top of the table

St Panteleimon face the camera (Pic: Anastasios Salapatas) Archant

St Panteleimon continued their unbeaten run in the Middlesex County Premier Division with a 3-0 victory over Hillingdon.

Goals from Courtney Massay, Guilherme Monti and Noyan Tajbakhsh sealed the three points for the Saints at Brunel University Sports Centre to keep them top of the table.

The visitors took the lead with a strong finish from Massay and they then held it at 1-0 until half-time.

In the 60th minute Monti found the net to double his sides lead and ease the nerves.

Three minutes later Tajbakhsh sealed the victory for his side and moved his tally up to 18 for the season.

St Panteleimon are now six points ahead on top of the League with two games in hand as they look to earn promotion in the final stretch of games this season.

They now take a break from league action as they play in the Alec Smith League Cup semi-final against Pitshanger Dynamo FC this weekend at Berkeley Fields.