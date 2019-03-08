Search

St Panteleimon make it seven unbeaten with win over Ampthill Town

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 September 2019

James Neophytou

The St Panteleimon team. Picture: St Panteleimon

The St Panteleimon team. Picture: St Panteleimon

Archant

St Panteleimon prevailed in a first versus third clash as they beat Ampthill Town 4-1 away.

The Saints settled into their stride quickly and were ahead after 18 minutes as Courtney Massey went through and unselfishly crossed low for the oncoming Noyan Tajbakhsh to score.

But the home side equalised after a defensive mix up on 26 minutes before Javonne Molloy got on the end of a cross to fire into the bottom corner and give his team the lead again.

Massey then finished the game off with goals in the 68th and 81st minute - the first running onto a through ball from Tajbakhsh and the second after some lovely passes, with Massey edging the ball past the keeper.

Panteleimon are now unbeaten in seven Spartan South Midlands League Division One games and sit top with a goal difference of 23.

Next up for them is fourth-placed Enfield Borough.

