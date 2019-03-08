St Panteleimon crowned Alec Smith Cup champions

St Panteleimon celebrate being crowned cup champions (Pic: Alexios Gennaris) Alexios Gennaris

St Panteleimon sealed the double by winning the Alec Smith Premier Division Cup on penalties.

The Saints drew 2-2 with Cricklewood Wanderers before winning 4-1 on penalties.

It was Cricklewood who drew first blood with the last touch of the first half, a header, giving them a 1-0 lead at half time.

The second half was similar, with the Saints not quite finding their normal passing rhythm, and chances not being created.

Another set play, a corner, gave Cricklewood a second goal and the Saints were really on the back foot.

The Brazilian wizard, Guilherme Monti, showing his tricky footwork led to a penalty for the Saints.

Noyan Tajbakhsh, this season's top scorer in the League, stepped up and scored to pull one back.

Then it was one-way traffic, and inevitably, a cross was met by the head of Michael Frangeskou to make it 2-2.