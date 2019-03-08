Search

St Panteleimon crowned Alec Smith Cup champions

PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 May 2019

St Panteleimon celebrate being crowned cup champions (Pic: Alexios Gennaris)

St Panteleimon celebrate being crowned cup champions (Pic: Alexios Gennaris)

Alexios Gennaris

St Panteleimon sealed the double by winning the Alec Smith Premier Division Cup on penalties.

The Saints drew 2-2 with Cricklewood Wanderers before winning 4-1 on penalties.

It was Cricklewood who drew first blood with the last touch of the first half, a header, giving them a 1-0 lead at half time.

The second half was similar, with the Saints not quite finding their normal passing rhythm, and chances not being created.

Another set play, a corner, gave Cricklewood a second goal and the Saints were really on the back foot.

The Brazilian wizard, Guilherme Monti, showing his tricky footwork led to a penalty for the Saints.

Noyan Tajbakhsh, this season's top scorer in the League, stepped up and scored to pull one back.

Then it was one-way traffic, and inevitably, a cross was met by the head of Michael Frangeskou to make it 2-2.

Stonebridge councillor elected as Brent's new mayor

Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi is Brent's new mayor. Picture: Justin Thomas

Brent houses more than 300 single people in a year since new homeless service launched

Earl Kearley who was helped through Brent's new homeless prevention service. Picture: Brent Council

Man's 17 year hell living with mouse infestation in Harlesden home

Noel Blackman has been living with a rodent infestation for 17 years. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Decision to turn Brent's last youth centre into a 'free' school called in

Roundwood myspace Centre in Longstone Avenue Harlesden pic credit: Adam Thomas

Meshach Mitchell Williams death: People appeal for information after 21-year-old fatally stabbed in Harlesden

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

