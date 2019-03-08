St Panteleimon crowned champions

St Panteleimon face the camera (Pic: Anastasios Salapatas) Archant

St Panteleimon have been crowned champions of the Middlesex County League Premier Division after a successful Easter period.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Saints drew 2-2 with PFC Victoria at Kingsbury's Silver Jubilee Stadium in midweek before a comfortable 6-3 victory over Cricklewood Wanderers on Saturday.

And the club sealed the title with a 3-1 victory over Hounslow Reserves on Tuesday with one match to spare.

Ayub Albadri and Noyan Tajbakhsh netted the goals against Victoria to earn the side a point.

Tajbakhsh then bagged a hat-trick in their win while Albadri grabbed another with Ben Dunkwu and Courtney Massey also finding the net at Vale Farm.

The Saints will now travel to Indian Gymkhana as they look to continue their unbeaten campaign and wrap the season up on a high note. Indian Gymkhana currently sit fifth in the table but must win to hold onto that spot.