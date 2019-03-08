Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

St Panteleimon crowned champions

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 April 2019

St Panteleimon face the camera (Pic: Anastasios Salapatas)

St Panteleimon face the camera (Pic: Anastasios Salapatas)

Archant

St Panteleimon have been crowned champions of the Middlesex County League Premier Division after a successful Easter period.

The Saints drew 2-2 with PFC Victoria at Kingsbury's Silver Jubilee Stadium in midweek before a comfortable 6-3 victory over Cricklewood Wanderers on Saturday.

And the club sealed the title with a 3-1 victory over Hounslow Reserves on Tuesday with one match to spare.

Ayub Albadri and Noyan Tajbakhsh netted the goals against Victoria to earn the side a point.

Tajbakhsh then bagged a hat-trick in their win while Albadri grabbed another with Ben Dunkwu and Courtney Massey also finding the net at Vale Farm.

The Saints will now travel to Indian Gymkhana as they look to continue their unbeaten campaign and wrap the season up on a high note. Indian Gymkhana currently sit fifth in the table but must win to hold onto that spot.

Most Read

Double stabbing in Brent: One man killed in Harlesden and another fighting for his life after Wembley attack

Preston Road. Picture: @999London

Police appeal for any dash cam or phone footage after young man fatally stabbed in Harlesden

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in Harlesden High Street. Picture: Keith Matthews

Fresh appeal after Kilburn father’s remains found in Northolt

Junior Nelson was last seen on August 17 2015

Man shot in Wembley remains stable in hospital

A man was shot in Chalkhill Road. PIcture: Martin Francis

Carlton Tavern: Four years after Kilburn pub was illegal demolished there are signs it will not re-open this month

The Carlton Tavern, half new, half old, half finished. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Most Read

Double stabbing in Brent: One man killed in Harlesden and another fighting for his life after Wembley attack

Preston Road. Picture: @999London

Police appeal for any dash cam or phone footage after young man fatally stabbed in Harlesden

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in Harlesden High Street. Picture: Keith Matthews

Fresh appeal after Kilburn father’s remains found in Northolt

Junior Nelson was last seen on August 17 2015

Man shot in Wembley remains stable in hospital

A man was shot in Chalkhill Road. PIcture: Martin Francis

Carlton Tavern: Four years after Kilburn pub was illegal demolished there are signs it will not re-open this month

The Carlton Tavern, half new, half old, half finished. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Harrow aim to end on high at Salisbury

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

St Panteleimon crowned champions

St Panteleimon face the camera (Pic: Anastasios Salapatas)

Police attacks in Brent on the rise

There has been more than 750 attacks on police in the last five years. Pic: Met Police.

Seamer Bamber wants to become first choice at Middlesex

Middlesex's Ethan Bamber (pic John Walton/PA)

Cureton reaches major milestone in style

Jamie Cureton is all smiles before kick-off during the 2016/17 season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists