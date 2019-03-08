Search

St Panteleimon reach league cup final

PUBLISHED: 13:00 27 March 2019

St Panteleimon in action against Pitshanger Dynamo (Pic: Anastasios Salapatas)

St Panteleimon continued to reach new heights as they bagged a spot in the Alec Smith Middlesex League Premier Division Cup final.

The Saints sealed a 3-1 victory over Pitshanger Dynamo thanks to a brace from Guilherme Monti and Ray Oliveria at Berkeley Fields.

The north London outfit are now in contention for a league and cup double as they approach the final weeks of the season.

It took 41 minutes for the Saints to break the deadlock, and it was an astonishing dribble and angled shot from Brazilian Guilherme Monti, that made the bottom corner.

Just 15 minutes into the second-half Monti got his second with the goalkeeper stretching and unable to reach a low shot.

The match was sealed with a tremendous long shot from Ray Oliveira looping over the keeper to give them a 3-0 cushion.

A late penalty from Pitshanger pulled one back, but the Saints held on for the win.

