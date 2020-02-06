Search

St Panteleimon too hot for Hillingdon Borough

PUBLISHED: 14:30 06 February 2020

Action from St Panteleimon's clash with Hillingdon Borough

Action from St Panteleimon's clash with Hillingdon Borough

Archant

St Panteleimon continued their fine form in Spartan South Midlands League Division One with a 4-0 win over Hillingdon Borough at Rectory Park on Saturday.

Saints could not convert early chances, as Albadri and Courtney Massay created space and openings.

But the breakthrough was made on 35 minutes when Albadri found Javonne Molloy at the far post for a sharp finish.

You may also want to watch:

The home side began to get the measure of the wind in the second half and Ahmed Doukhi made it 2-0 after a strong run and crisp finish.

And good work by Massay found Doukhi to net his second soon after, as recent recruit Brad Gilmaney showed excellent touch and clever footwork.

Saints completed their tally when Massay produced a precise finish for their fourth goal and the win leaves them six points clear at the top of the table.

They travel to Amersham Town for their next test on Saturday (3pm).

