Southern League: Salisbury 3 Harrow Borough 1

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Salisbury 3 Harrow Borough 1

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harrow Borough played well for long periods of the game and on another day might have come away with something from this entertaining encounter but were beaten by a Salisbury side who had the better chances.

Steve Baker made some changes from the draw at Chesham, Kensley Maloney replacing Jordan Ireland in midfield and Dylan Kearney starting alongside Ant O`Connor up front.

Salisbury took the lead after just a minute when Hippolyte-Patrick shot through a crowded penalty area after Harrow had failed to clear the opening attack.

They could have gone two up when a forward broke into the penalty area on the right and Al-Droubi had to get down quickly to put his shot wide.

At the other end, Moore had a shot across goal that was cleared for a corner and then saw his free kick cleared following a foul on Kearney.

Hippolyte-Patrick was giving Preddie a tough time and got past him to the byline, but slipped over before he could cross.

Harrow were now playing well, particularly down the right and were having the majority of the play. A Moore throw in reached O`Connor near the corner flag, whose cross was cleared.

Then Fenton powered a header forward into the path of Kearney but his run on goal was shepherded by two defenders and he couldn`t get a shot away.

Harrow`s equaliser on 30 minutes was well deserved on the run of play. Moore was able to run in on goal from the right and shot from just outside the penalty area.

Benfield couldn`t hold the shot and Keita got to the rebound first and tapped the ball home.

In the remainder of the half, Harrow continued to have the bulk of play, although Salisbury came close following a free kick from the left which found a forward beyond the far post and his shot flew across the goal.

Boro thought that they had taken the lead in the first minute of the second half. A Moore free kick from the right went over both teams, but Drage at the far post ran after the ball and sent in a low cross which O`Connor bundled into the net.

By then the linesman`s flag was raised for offside, presumably against Drage at the free kick.

Harrow continued to look the more likely to score. O`Connor beat the Salisbury defence to a long clearance and perhaps could have tried to lob the keeper but he put in a weak crossfield ball that was easily cleared.

From a corner, Drage again had to chase the ball before cutting it back to Preddie, whose shot was palmed away.

The Harrow back-line were putting in some fine tackles to stop Salisbury attacks, but were undone by a former colleague in the 56th minute, when Oseni rose unmarked to head a corner into the corner of the net.

The goal seemed to deflate Harrow and Salisbury took control. The Boro`s passing game was abandoned and they resulted to hopeful long balls, relying on O`Connor`s speed to produce chances.

However, the best chance in this period fell to Hippolyte-Patrick, who got past Preddie, but his shot went beyond the far post.

Harrow made a triple substitution in the 72nd minute, but with little effect.

Al-Droubi took too long to clear a ball and was tackled and as he lay injured, a Salisbury shot from the left was blocked by Fenton at the near post.

Harrow did have one good chance for an equaliser. Benfield again failed to hold on to a fierce shot from outside the area and palmed the ball to O`Connor a few yards out.

He couldn`t control the ball and blazed it over the bar before Salisbury killed the game off in the 87th minute.

A corner from the left was cleared to a home team player at the edge of the area. His shot went to Hippolyte-Patrick who had his back to goal a couple of yards out.

He swivelled and crashed the ball into the net. So ended a disappointing afternoon for Harrow, who played well for long periods of the game.