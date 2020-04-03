Search

Advanced search

Southern League postponement extended due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 15:14 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 23 March 2020

The postponement of the Southern League has been extended (pic: David Davies/PA)

The postponement of the Southern League has been extended (pic: David Davies/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

The postponement of fixtures in the BetVictor Southern League has been extended until at least April 3.

Hendon will not make the trip to Tiverton Town on Saturday, while Harrow Borough’s away clash with Wimborne Town has also been affected.

In a statement, the Southern League said: “It has been agreed that the league is officially suspended until 3rd April 2020.

“However, it should be noted that an Alliance Committee Meeting by conference call will be taking place during the evening of Monday 23rd March regarding the aforementioned and the season going forward.

“A further statement will therefore be issued on Tuesday 24th March.

“The league is aware of the issues faced by clubs and is engaging with the FA on these matters.

“It is anticipated that the league will be able to provide further information and guidance during next week.”

Most Read

Coronavirus: Brent has 128 positive tests of Covid-19 as UK deaths reach 281

People wear masks while out in public during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Brent drug raids: One man arrested in Kensal Green while 20KG cannabis found in Harlesden shop

Harlesden police found 20kg of cannabis in Lloyds Groceries. Picture: David Nathan

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio: Four revenge-seeking friends guilty of murdering Wembley shop worker

Victim Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio: Jury retires to consider its verdict over four men accused of Wembley murder

Victim Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Northwick Park declares ‘critical incident’ as it runs out of space for Covid-19 patients

Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

Most Read

Coronavirus: Brent has 128 positive tests of Covid-19 as UK deaths reach 281

People wear masks while out in public during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Brent drug raids: One man arrested in Kensal Green while 20KG cannabis found in Harlesden shop

Harlesden police found 20kg of cannabis in Lloyds Groceries. Picture: David Nathan

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio: Four revenge-seeking friends guilty of murdering Wembley shop worker

Victim Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio: Jury retires to consider its verdict over four men accused of Wembley murder

Victim Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Northwick Park declares ‘critical incident’ as it runs out of space for Covid-19 patients

Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Coronavirus live updates: McDonald’s and Primark shut up shop

McDonald's in Kingsland High Street. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Who is your QPR player of the season so far?

Queens Park Rangers celebrate their goal against Leeds. Picture: PA

Southern League postponement extended due to coronavirus

The postponement of the Southern League has been extended (pic: David Davies/PA)

Kilburn Cosmos Ladies end season on a high to finish fourth

Back of the match Kitty Goodwin makes ground. Picture: Kilburn Cosmos Ladies

Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics ‘set to be postponed’

A general view of the Olympic rings near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London
Drive 24