Southern League postponement extended due to coronavirus

The postponement of the Southern League has been extended (pic: David Davies/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

The postponement of fixtures in the BetVictor Southern League has been extended until at least April 3.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hendon will not make the trip to Tiverton Town on Saturday, while Harrow Borough’s away clash with Wimborne Town has also been affected.

In a statement, the Southern League said: “It has been agreed that the league is officially suspended until 3rd April 2020.

“However, it should be noted that an Alliance Committee Meeting by conference call will be taking place during the evening of Monday 23rd March regarding the aforementioned and the season going forward.

“A further statement will therefore be issued on Tuesday 24th March.

“The league is aware of the issues faced by clubs and is engaging with the FA on these matters.

“It is anticipated that the league will be able to provide further information and guidance during next week.”