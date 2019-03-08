Southern League: Harrow Borough 0 Gosport Borough 2

An afternoon that began with great excitement among Harrow followers, with the return of Dylan Kearney on loan from Sutton United, ended with disappointment as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Gosport Borough.

Kearney had signed on Friday, initially for one month but hopefully for three if supporters will chip in for some of the necessary expenditure, and he went straight into the side, forming a two-man front-line alongside Ryan Moss with Manny Williams behind them.

But, missing the injured Michael Bryan and George Moore in creative roles, and Adam Pepera as the bedrock of the defence, Harrow looked bereft from very early on as the visitors took control.

A right wing attack and cross saw Lewis turn sharply and place his shot just wide of the upright.

Moss's header across goal, from Luke Warner-Eley's cross, intended for Kearney, was hacked clear by Woodford, and Lewis Cole saw a long-range shot deflected wide, but Harrow were soon looking in trouble at the back again and Gosport went ahead after 29 minutes.

A right-wing build-up led to a deep cross and there were two men unmarked at the far post, Lea the man to nod the ball in.

In the 41st minute the visitors doubled their lead as too often the Harrow rearguard seemed vulnerable to long balls down the middle, and here was another illustration.

Paterson ran on a ball, shrugging off Fenton, to fire past Hafed Al-Droubi.

Gosport really should have scored a third early in the second half, as Lewis found himself unmarked at the far post but placed his shot straight at Al-Droubi.

Kearney had his first effort on goal when he glanced the ball wide from Josh Andrew's cross and Kensley Maloney had a shot charged down, probably taking one touch too many after Kearney and Williams had opened up some space for him.

Harrow had a let-off when Argent appeared to be pushed as he went for a left-wing cross, referee Mr Hallam seeing nothing wrong.

Andrew's pass found substitute Kunle Otudeko, who fizzed a shot narrowly wide, before Gosport keeper O'Flaherty had to make his first serious save of the afternoon, coming off his line quickly and bravely to save at Williams' feet.

Kearney's unhappy return was compounded by a booking for simulation and a shot over the bar from Andrew's pass.

With a heavy injury list, it's no bad thing that Harrow don't have another game for a fortnight, although they then embark on a tough looking week in which they will host Truro City on 12th October before travelling to Chesham.