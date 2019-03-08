Southern League: Harrow Borough 1 Beaconsfield Town 2

Lewis Cole of Harrow (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Match report as Harrow Borough FC lose to Beaconsfield Town.

Facing opponents without a point after seven games, Harrow Borough fell apart in a second half display as abject as has been seen for many a year.

The Rams deserved to equalise long before they did and went on to win when Mitford notched his second of the night in the 85th minute.

Harrow made one change to Saturday's line-up, Ryan Moss coming in to replace Kunle Otudeko, meaning a line-up with two front men.

The first half saw Harrow on top. Early on, Michael Bryan took the ball through the middle in a four-on-four situation but placed a tame effort wide.

George Fenton then headed Bryan's free-kick over from close range.

Borough went in front after 18 minutes - a throw on the right leading to a George Moore cross and a powerful downward header from Moss.

Last week in the league cup at Beaconsfield, Harrow had failed to build on a lead when on top and that was the same here.

Moss had a shot beaten away, Frank Keita's follow-up effort blocked, and two deep Bryan corners gave headed opportunities to, first, Moss, his effort blocked, and then Shaun Preddie, who nodded over.

But late in the half Beaconsfield might have levelled when a stretching Matthew poked the ball wide from Balogun's delivery and an awful header wide by Anthony O'Connor as the half closed was, on reflection, a sign of what was to come after the break.

Moore had a low shot held by Teixeira as the second half began, but that was virtually the last that was seen of Harrow as a serious attacking force.

The passing began to go woefully astray, possession lost in midfield time after time, and far too many long balls were punted aimlessly upfield, easy meat for the visiting defence.

Beaconsfield began to dominate. Hafed Al-Droubi saved from Balogun, who had been allowed to drift in unchallenged from the left, Shokunbi put a shot over the angle of post and bar, and Pashaj, once of Harrow, saw his shot blocked with Balogun's follow-up effort going wide.

Preddie saved the hosts with a vital interception to stop Matthew, and Al-Droubi turned over Pashaj's free-kick.

The same player then drove a right-wing cross over but the overdue equaliser came in the 80th minute and it was a scenario not new to Harrow fans.

A failure to properly clear a corner saw the ball redelivered from the right to the far post, where Mitford finished it off.

The Rams were now exuding confidence and the winner was as inevitable as the equaliser had been, Matthew finding Pashaj, who looked up to see Mitford striding through the middle, and he finished deftly over an exposed Al-Droubi.

It was the 85th minute and Harrow's failure to remotely threaten in the remaining minutes underlined what a dire 45 minutes it had been.

Carshalton Athletic visit The Rogers Family Stadium on Saturday in the FA Cup.