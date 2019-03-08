Southern League: Harrow Borough 1 Metropolitan Police 2

Harrow's slump goes on, and indeed worsens having picked up just four points from the last 24 available after a poor showing against a Metropolitan Police outfit who might well be asking themselves why their margin of victory was not greater.

But the home side began the game well and went in front after five minutes.

A scramble in the Met penalty area saw hurried attempts by Dylan Kearney and Luke Warner-Eley fail to get clean purchase on the ball, but when it fell to Kunle Otudeko, he calmly sidestepped a defender and placed a low shot past Forster into the corner of the goal.

However, Harrow didn't build on that start. Two forwards just failed to connect with Mazzone's dangerous low cross, before the same player went close twice with a snap-shot from just outside the box and then from a shot on the turn.

At the other end Manny Williams did well to take the ball away from Forster but, from a very narrow angle, shot into the side-netting when a cross would have been the better option.

Harrow then had a big let-off when Robinson was not picked up at a corner and crashed a header off the underside of the bar.

Kearney had a shot blocked before Warner-Eley tried his luck from outside the box, the ball bending wide of the top corner.

A long throw from Robinson caused consternation in the home box, Murdoch heading wide as the ball reached him at the far post.

George Moore's shot was blocked, Otudeko's follow-up effort deflected for a corner, but the Met were looking likelier by the minute to level the scores.

Al-Droubi saved Murdoch's header and Shaun Preddie made a good block to keep out Mazzone.

In the 36th minute, Assal nutmegged Kensley Maloney on the right inside his own half and set off on a run into Harrow territory.

On and on he went, ending up in the home box where he fired it past Al-Droubi.

Otudeko and Kearney had shots blocked as the half ended level.

In the second half, Moore fired over when Lewis Cole's corner was cleared to the edge of the box, and then had another shot saved by Forster after good work by Williams.

The game was looking evenly-poised at this point but, on the hour, a defensive howler saw the hosts go behind.

Al-Droubi delayed a clearance long enough for it to be charged down by Murdoch. The ball broke to Mazzone, who was goal-side of Preddie, who pulled him back, before Mazzone converted from the spot.

Moore had a shot blocked, Assal's effort at the other end saved by Al-Droubi. Sayoud should have sewed up the game for the Met, bursting through the home defence but firing wide with only Al-Droubi to beat.

Forster was in the right place to save Preddie's close-range shot from Moore's corner and Anthony O'Connor put the ball in the Police net but was one of an assortment of players in red just offside as they ran in on a Warner-Eley free-kick.

After the excitement of season one in the Southern League, with an unfamiliar life near to the top of the table, Borough now have the look of a side facing a tough winter that's all too familiar to veterans of the Earlsmead terraces.