Southern League: Farnborough 4 Hendon 0

Chris Grace is beaten by a shot (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

BetVictor Southern Premier South: Farnborough 4 Hendon 0

New Hendon manager Lee Allinson watched his side go down 4-0 away at Farnborough on Wednesday evening.

Allinson was in the dugout for the game after being named as the club's new boss earlier in the day.

Farnborough's first goal came after just three minutes through Thomas Leggett, before Connor Cullen doubled the home side's advantage just after the half-hour mark as they went in with a 2-0 lead.

And on 58 minutes, Andrew Sealey-Harris made it three to halt any hopes of a comeback, with CJ Fearn adding a late consolation.

The defeat leaves the Greens second from bottom in the BetVictor Southern Premier South.

They take on bottom club Beaconsfield Town at home on Saturday in desperate need of three points.

Meanwhile, new manager Allinson has named Eddie McLoughlin as his assistant manager, and is also joined by coaches Charlie Merson and Caolan South.

Mark Boyce and Jason Scannell have now left the club.