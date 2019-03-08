Southern League: Chesham United 1 Harrow Borough 1

Anthony OConnor of Harrow Borough

Harrow Borough scored a 90th minute equaliser to earn a share of the points in a competitive 1-1 draw at high-flying Chesham United on Tuesday night.

After Saturday's display against Truro, manager Steve Baker kept faith with the three at the back system with wingbacks, but gave starts to George Moore, Luke Warner-Ely, as well as George Fenton, Matt Drage and Shaun Preddie.

As the game settled down after the early exchanges, Chesham began to take control.

United's David Pearce played in Zak Joseph who hit his volley just wide.

Chesham were finding the gaps behind Harrow's wingbacks as Al-Droubi made a fine save down to his right to stop a Pearce shot before he had another deflected wide by Fenton.

Drage lost the ball in a dangerous position on Harrow's left which drew another fine save from Al-Droubi, diving down smartly to his left hand post.

But the Harrow defence were holding firm and team started to play themselves back into the match.

On 33 minutes Lewis Cole played in Frank Keita on the left who passed to the overlapping Warner-Ely, his cross narrowly missing Williams in the Chesham penalty box.

Moore fired a long shot over the bar and Warner-Ely should have done better after a great knock down by Williams, his shot also flying over.

Keita hit a 25-yarder from just outside the box which Chesham keeper Jonathan North (on loan from Wealdstone) did well to tip over the crossbar.

From the resulting corner, Fenton headed wide and Boro ended the half the better team over the last 20 minutes.

As the second half began both teams had chances. Wynter had a shot saved by Al-Droubi and Cole put in a good cross for Ant 'O Connor after the overlap by Warner-Ely.

Chesham captain Steve Brown made an excellent interception to stop O'Connor but just as it looked like Boro were going to take control they conceded yet another penalty.

On 67 minutes Chesham substitute Romario Hart was played in on the Boro right side of defence and he was hauled down by Drage.

Referee Daniel Simpson had no option but to award the penalty kick, the right decision.

Drage was booked and Dave Pearce stepped up for United and smashed the ball into the net.

The game was starting to drift away from Boro as Chesham went on to look for the second goal. Hart beat Preddie to the ball and Al-Droubi had to make another flying save to keep the Chesham man out.

Then in the 73rd minute, Steve Baker made a triple substitution, Moore, Keita, Ireland off. Otudeko, Kearney and Maloney on.

And it seemed to do the trick. Maloney had a free kick which found Drage, his cross/shot saved by North.

Boro were passing and moving the ball quicker again. Maloney picked out Kearney who just couldn't get his shot away and with time ticking down Boro went in search of an equaliser.

Maloney played in the tireless O'Connor who had yet again made himself space after running onto the through ball. His shot was blocked by Mfinda and there were shouts from the Boro fans behind the goal for a penalty, similar to the one Preddie had conceded against Truro, but Referee Simpson waved the claims away.

With the game entering injury time and Chesham sensing a sixth consecutive league win Harrow had one last attack.

The ball came over into a crowded Chesham penalty box and Shaun Preddie rose at the back post to head the ball across the goal.

It fell to Kearney in the six yard box who swivelled and got his shot away. North made a fantastic reaction save but could only parry the ball further along the line where O'Connor was quickest to react and tapped the ball home from a tight angle from just 2 yards out to rescue a point.