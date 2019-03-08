Harrow aim to end on high at Salisbury

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harrow Borough will aim to end the Evo-Stik South Premier South season on a high with victory away to promotion hopefuls Salisbury on Saturday.

Boro have little to play for other than pride this weekend, but will hope to generate some momentum heading into next term by claiming all three points.

Steve Baker's men head for Wiltshire off the back of an emphatic 9-1 victory at home to Staines Town on Easter Monday.

The Rogers Family Stadium got off to a flyer with George Moore opening the scoring in the fourth minute, before adding his second 11 minutes later.

Frank Keita then get on the scoresheet in the 24th minute as Harrow held a 3-0 advantage at the break.

Keita grabbed his second of the match five minutes into the second half, before Moore rounded out his hat-trick in the 63rd minute.

Max Holland and Lewis Cole were responsible for the next two goals, netting in the 82nd and 85th minutes respectively, with Calvin Barreto's consolation for Staines coming between the two.

Keita then completed his treble in the 87th minute, before Anthony O'Connor completed the rout with a stoppage-time penalty.

The thrashing of Staines followed a 1-1 draw for Boro away to Tiverton Town on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, Baker's boys went behind in the 55th minute when Callum Hall scored for Tivvy.

However, the Rogers Family Stadium club claimed a share of the spoils courtesy of Keita's goal seven minutes from time.

Harrow will now look to rack up a third game without defeat on Saturday when they round out their campaign at Salisbury.

With their hosts on Saturday already in the play-offs, Boro will hope the Whites have one eye on their semi-final in midweek and rest some of their players.

With Baker's boys certain of their place in the seventh tier of English football again next term, they will aim to end the campaign on a high.

And a victory over a team still gunning for promtoion would be a great way for Harrow to sign off.