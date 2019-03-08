Search

Young defender Giles Phillips joins Wycombe on loan

PUBLISHED: 17:32 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:40 22 July 2019

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Giles Phillips has joined Wycombe Wanderers on a season-long loan from QPR.

The 22-year-old American is yet to make a first team appearance for the Rs and will be managed by former Rangers midfielder Gareth Ainsworth.

Phillips signed a new contract with the club in February until 2020.

Speaking to wycombewanderers.co.uk, Ainsworth said: "Giles is another young talent on QPR's books who we strongly believe will improve our squad and I've been really impressed by what I've seen from him so far.

"He's got an excellent attitude and plenty of ability on the ball, as well as being a strong, commanding presence in the centre of defence.

"Once again I'd like to thank QPR for trusting us with another of their young talents.

"We saw Paul Smyth making an outstanding first impression on Saturday and now Giles comes into a club where he'll fit really well into our culture and leave here a better player than when he joined, I'm sure of it."

