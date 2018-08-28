Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Lumley expresses disappointment after QPR suffer defeat at Wigan

PUBLISHED: 10:00 04 February 2019

Joe Lumley of Queens Park Rangers (pic Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)

Joe Lumley of Queens Park Rangers (pic Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stopper took to social media following Rs’ loss at Wigan

Joe Lumley took to Instagram to express his disappointment after Queens Park Rangers fell to a 2-1 defeat at Wigan Athletic in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

The Rs remain on the lookout for their first league win of 2019 after suffering a loss on the long trip to the Latics.

The west Londoners found themselves two goals down after Josh Windass and Leon Clarke netted for the hosts.

And though Bright Osayi-Samuel pulled one back for QPR, the Loftus Road outfit were unable to get something out of the game.

Lumley posted on the social media site to reveal his frustration at losing, but added the team knows they must bounce back at home to Portsmouth in their Emirates FA Cup fourth round replay on Tuesday.

The keeper wrote: “Gutted to not get the result we wanted, but we go again Tuesday in the Emirates FA Cup.

“Thanks to the travelling QPR fans for your great support as usual.”

Most Read

Kilburn duo jailed for eight years for supplying drugs in a county line

Lawrence Amoah and Bhavin Patel. Picture: Met Police

Dollis Hill teen jailed for nine months for attempting to strangle a police officer during drug search

Kiyarn Francis-Williams. Picture: Met Police

Times’ letters: Chalkhill and EU citizens

The opening of Chalkhill Park. Picture: JONATHAN GOLDBERG

Lumley expresses disappointment after QPR suffer defeat at Wigan

Joe Lumley of Queens Park Rangers (pic Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)

Wembley man jailed for 17 years for possessing a gun and 900g of heroin

Mark Reid. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Kilburn duo jailed for eight years for supplying drugs in a county line

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dollis Hill teen jailed for nine months for attempting to strangle a police officer during drug search

#includeImage($article, 225)

Times’ letters: Chalkhill and EU citizens

#includeImage($article, 225)

Lumley expresses disappointment after QPR suffer defeat at Wigan

#includeImage($article, 225)

Wembley man jailed for 17 years for possessing a gun and 900g of heroin

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Lumley expresses disappointment after QPR suffer defeat at Wigan

Joe Lumley of Queens Park Rangers (pic Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)

Times’ letters: Chalkhill and EU citizens

The opening of Chalkhill Park. Picture: JONATHAN GOLDBERG

Six Nations: Ireland 20 England 32

England's Jamie George during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin (pic Lorraine O'Sullivan/PA)

McClaren slams defensive efforts as QPR fall to defeat at Wigan

Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren on the touchline (pic Andrew Matthews/PA)

QPR beaten by Wigan despite Osayi-Samuel strike

Bright Osayi-Samuel of Queens Park Rangers (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists