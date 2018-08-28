Lumley expresses disappointment after QPR suffer defeat at Wigan

Joe Lumley of Queens Park Rangers (pic Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stopper took to social media following Rs’ loss at Wigan

Joe Lumley took to Instagram to express his disappointment after Queens Park Rangers fell to a 2-1 defeat at Wigan Athletic in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

The Rs remain on the lookout for their first league win of 2019 after suffering a loss on the long trip to the Latics.

The west Londoners found themselves two goals down after Josh Windass and Leon Clarke netted for the hosts.

And though Bright Osayi-Samuel pulled one back for QPR, the Loftus Road outfit were unable to get something out of the game.

Lumley posted on the social media site to reveal his frustration at losing, but added the team knows they must bounce back at home to Portsmouth in their Emirates FA Cup fourth round replay on Tuesday.

The keeper wrote: “Gutted to not get the result we wanted, but we go again Tuesday in the Emirates FA Cup.

“Thanks to the travelling QPR fans for your great support as usual.”