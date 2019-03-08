Search

Who should start in goal for QPR against Swansea?

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 August 2019

Joe Lumley of QPR. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Joe Lumley of QPR. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Have your say on who should be QPR number one against Swansea.

Joe Lumley has been named as first choice goalkeeper for QPR in the Championship so far this season.

But boss Mark Warburton signed Liam Kelly in June to compete with Lumley for a place in the starting 11.

Lumley had a difficult afternoon at Bristol City on Saturday, making a mess of a clearance which resulted in Benik Afobe scoring his side's second goal in a 2-0 win.

Kelly featured in pre-season and made his first competitive start for the club against Bristol City in the Carabao Cup last Tuesday.

Despite conceding three goals, two of which he could do little about, the 23-year-old saved two penalties in the shoot-out to take his side through.

Speaking about the goalkeeper situation after the Carabao Cup win, Warburton said: "Liam wasn't bought to be a number two. He was bought to push Joe Lumley.

"Liam wants number one and Joe Lumley wants number one. It's great for a manager to have two top class goalkeepers vying like that.

"You can see the competition. Liam's distribution is top draw.

"The QPR fans have seen how good Liam Kelly can be and I'm sure he'll push Joe. When he gets his chance he'll fight hard to keep his shirt and that's the competition you want."

Do you think Lumley should keep his place on Wednesday or should Kelly be given a chance? Have your say in our poll.

For all the latest QPR news, follow sports reporter Dan Bennett on Twitter.

