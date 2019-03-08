Poll

Who should be QPR captain this season?

QPR's Grant Hall battles for the ball against Will Hughes. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Have your say on who you think should captain QPR this season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With the 2019/20 Championship season set to get underway on Saturday, QPR boss Mark Warburton is faced with the decision of who he wants to captain his side.

Grant Hall was chosen to wear the armband in the pre-season defeat to Watford but speaking after the game, Warburton kept his options for who will be his captain open.

"Grant's done well for us in pre-season. That's a decision to be made, some players don't want to be captain" he said.

"I'll sit down with the senior players, Grant included, and chat to them about the right thing to do.

"It's a responsibility, a lot of players have come in and it's a lot of change."

Centre-back Toni Leistner captained QPR last season but has had limited game time in pre-season, with Warburton instead favouring Hall and Yoann Barbet in the position.

Who do you think should be the QPR captain this season? Have your say in our poll.