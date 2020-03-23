Who is your QPR player of the season so far?

Search

PUBLISHED: 17:30 23 March 2020

Queens Park Rangers celebrate their goal against Leeds. Picture: PA

Queens Park Rangers celebrate their goal against Leeds. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

With the Championship season currently postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, have your say on who Queens Park Rangers’ player of the season has been so far.

There have been a few standout players for QPR this season.

While results have been mixed and the R’s find themselves 14th in the Championship table, some of the individual performances have been very positive.

Ebere Eze has had his best season so far and has attracted the interest of Premier League clubs like Crystal Palace, having scored 12 goals and notched eight assists.

Bright Osayi-Samuel has also come into his own since the end of 2019, dazzling opponents with his pace while also getting six goals and eight assists so far.

Someone who has perhaps gone under the radar but has had an impressive season in midfield is Dominic Ball and despite injuries, Grant Hall has chipped in with five goals and has captained the side from the back.

Despite coming to the club as a midfielder, Ryan Manning has made the left-back position his own and has been superb going forward - notching with five assists.

Meanwhile, striker Jordan Hugill has scored 13 goals for his side in all competitions on loan from West Ham this season.

But who is your player of the season so far? Have your say in our poll.

