What Swansea boss Steve Cooper had to say about QPR after his side's 3-1 win

PUBLISHED: 16:00 22 August 2019

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Swansea manager Steve Cooper gives his thoughts on Mark Warburton's Queens Park Rangers side.

Swansea manager Steve Cooper thinks QPR will be a difficult side to beat in the Championship this season.

His side beat the R's 3-1 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium thanks to goals from Bersant Celina, Borja Baston and Sam Surridge.

The defeat was QPR's second in a row, however Cooper, who took over at the Swans in June, believes Rangers will be a tricky prospect for teams this season.

Speaking after the game, he said: "We knew second half that QPR would come out.

"They are a good team. I know Mark Warburton is a really good coach and you can really see what they're trying to do.

"It's going to be a really tough place to come here and pick up points.

"Tactically we had to be excellent second half and we were, particularly out of possession."

