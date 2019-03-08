What Swansea boss Steve Cooper had to say about QPR after his side's 3-1 win
Swansea manager Steve Cooper gives his thoughts on Mark Warburton's Queens Park Rangers side.
Swansea manager Steve Cooper thinks QPR will be a difficult side to beat in the Championship this season.
His side beat the R's 3-1 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium thanks to goals from Bersant Celina, Borja Baston and Sam Surridge.
The defeat was QPR's second in a row, however Cooper, who took over at the Swans in June, believes Rangers will be a tricky prospect for teams this season.
Speaking after the game, he said: "We knew second half that QPR would come out.
"They are a good team. I know Mark Warburton is a really good coach and you can really see what they're trying to do.
"It's going to be a really tough place to come here and pick up points.
"Tactically we had to be excellent second half and we were, particularly out of possession."