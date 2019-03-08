Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

What Grant Hall makes of his defensive partnership with Yoann Barbet so far

PUBLISHED: 12:15 13 August 2019

QPR's Grant Hall battles for the ball against Will Hughes. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

QPR's Grant Hall battles for the ball against Will Hughes. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

QPR defender Grant Hall speaks about his partnership with Yoann Barbet after the draw with Huddersfield.

Grant Hall says he is enjoying his central defensive partnership with a "top quality" player in Yoann Barbet.

The pair featured together throughout pre-season and have started the first two league games against Stoke and Huddersfield.

Both defenders were involved in different ways against Huddersfield, with Hall heading in the equaliser but Barbet giving away a penalty early in the second half.

Speaking about playing with Barbet after the Huddersfield game, Hall said: "I'm enjoying it. That's the only chance they had in the second half, the penalty.

"It's obviously disappointing, we'll look at it but I'm really enjoying playing with him.

"He's a top quality player, very good on the ball and played in the Brentford team which was top class as well.

"I think we'll only get better and better as the season goes on."

- To keep up to date with the latest QPR news from the Brent and Kilburn Times, follow sports reporter Dan Bennett on Twitter.

Most Read

Police appeal after driver and passenger seriously injured following car collision in Harrow

Police seeking witnesses to car crash in The Mall. Picture: David Nathan

QPR v Huddersfield: Four things we learned from 1-1 draw

QPR's Geoff Cameron. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Brent consults on lifting cycling ban in 57 parks and open spaces in the borough

Roundwood Park, a grade II listed Victorian Park still lovely after 125 years Pic credit: Adam Tiernan Thomas

Player ratings: QPR v Huddersfield

Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

‘What an honour’ - Kiyan Prince’s father Mark hopes QPR’s renamed stadium can boost support for foundation

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Police appeal after driver and passenger seriously injured following car collision in Harrow

Police seeking witnesses to car crash in The Mall. Picture: David Nathan

QPR v Huddersfield: Four things we learned from 1-1 draw

QPR's Geoff Cameron. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Brent consults on lifting cycling ban in 57 parks and open spaces in the borough

Roundwood Park, a grade II listed Victorian Park still lovely after 125 years Pic credit: Adam Tiernan Thomas

Player ratings: QPR v Huddersfield

Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

‘What an honour’ - Kiyan Prince’s father Mark hopes QPR’s renamed stadium can boost support for foundation

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Kilburn Times

What Grant Hall makes of his defensive partnership with Yoann Barbet so far

QPR's Grant Hall battles for the ball against Will Hughes. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Brent Central MP launches petition to stop night time closure of Central Middlesex Urgent Care Centre

Brent Urgent Care Centre

Dubois to fight Tetteh at Royal Albert Hall

Heavyweight fighter Daniel Dubois (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

Brondesbury captain Overy praises ‘complete performance’

Brondesbury skipper James Overy (left) (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Jones reveals England squad for Rugby World Cup

England head coach Eddie Jones
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists