What Grant Hall makes of his defensive partnership with Yoann Barbet so far

QPR's Grant Hall battles for the ball against Will Hughes. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

QPR defender Grant Hall speaks about his partnership with Yoann Barbet after the draw with Huddersfield.

Grant Hall says he is enjoying his central defensive partnership with a "top quality" player in Yoann Barbet.

The pair featured together throughout pre-season and have started the first two league games against Stoke and Huddersfield.

Both defenders were involved in different ways against Huddersfield, with Hall heading in the equaliser but Barbet giving away a penalty early in the second half.

Speaking about playing with Barbet after the Huddersfield game, Hall said: "I'm enjoying it. That's the only chance they had in the second half, the penalty.

"It's obviously disappointing, we'll look at it but I'm really enjoying playing with him.

"He's a top quality player, very good on the ball and played in the Brentford team which was top class as well.

"I think we'll only get better and better as the season goes on."

