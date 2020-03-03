What Mark Warburton had to say ahead of Saturday's clash with Preston North End

Queens Park Rangers' Ebere Eze scored twice against Preston the last time the sides met. Picture: Adam Davy/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton previews Saturday's Championship clash with Preston North End.

Mark Warburton is expecting his QPR side to come up against a Preston North End team that will be desperate to get back to winning ways on Saturday.

The R's travel to Deepdale having extended their unbeaten run to five with a 2-2 draw against Birmingham, while Alex Neil's side were handed a 2-0 defeat at Fulham in their last game.

When the two sides last met, Rangers came out on top as they ended a seven-game winless run by beating the Lilywhites 2-0 thanks to a double from Ebere Eze.

But Warburton knows his team will face a difficult away test and said after the draw with Birmingham: "I'm expecting a very well-organised, high-quality team with a good home record.

"We played well against them here earlier this season and got the three points.

"I think they lost 2-0 to Fulham today but they will be very, very keen to resolve that next week.

"We face a tough test but we look forward to it."

PNE find themselves sixth in the Championship, two points ahead of Bristol City in seventh, while QPR sit 14th and nine points behind their next opponents.

But Preston have now lost back-to-back games in the league to fellow promotion chasers Fulham and West Bromwich Albion.

Neil was dealt an injury blow recently with midfielder Ben Pearson ruled out for a month with a hamstring problem.

Meanwhile, Rangers captain Grant Hall will be assessed ahead of the game having been withdrawn from the starting 11 shortly before kick-off against Birmingham with a back problem.

Jordan Hugill will look to continue his recent form against the club he spent three-and-a-half years with as a player, having scored and got an assist in the draw with Birmingham.

And the striker insists the R's are still looking at securing a play-off place.

He said: "There's always one team that has that run towards the end of the season to nick in that last play-off place.

"I think we've got to keep our sights on that. We'll take it a game at a time but you've got to aim for something.

"I think Preston is a big game to reach that target.

"We're unbeaten in five now so we just have to keep going and carry on this run then who knows where it will take us at the end of the season?"