What Jordan Hugill said about his future following QPR's draw with Birmingham

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill (right) in action against Fulham earlier this season. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers striker Jordan Hugill, on loan from West Ham, discusses his future after 2-2 Championship draw with Birmingham City.

Jordan Hugill remains unsure on where his future will lie after his loan spell at QPR comes to an end.

The 27-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at Rangers from parent club West Ham United and has scored 13 times in all competitions this season.

Hugill was signed by Hammers manager David Moyes in the Scot's first spell in charge of the club in January 2018 but the forward has played just three times for the Irons.

Asked whether he and Moyes had been in touch since the 56-year-old was re-appointed West Ham manager in December, Hugill said: "I don't feel the need to to be honest.

"I think they probably know that I'm out doing my work here.

"I'm happy with what I'm doing here and I'm totally focused on what's going on.

"Whatever happens at the end of the season or next season will happen and it's out of my hands so I'm just doing my job which is ultimately playing well and scoring goals which I've been doing.

"I've not thought about anything to be honest.

"I'm kind of just taking everything a day at a time and I can't focus too much on the future because I've still got a job to do here.

"The ultimate aim for me is to get QPR as far as I can so I'm not focused on anything else other than QPR at the moment."

Hugill endured a run of nine games without a goal for the R's from the end of November until the start of January but has now scored five times in his last 11 games.

And the former Preston man insists that he has always remained confident in his ability, adding: "For me personally I don't base my game on goals.

"I know it sounds daft for a striker saying goals aren't a massive thing for me but I know for a fact that the goals come with my performances.

"When I'm performing well the team is playing well and goals will come from my game.

"It's never something that I get myself wound up on because I get chances, I miss chances.

"I don't get down about them even if I don't get another chance in the game."