Search

Advanced search

West Brom bounce back to Premier League after nervy draw against QPR

PUBLISHED: 21:45 22 July 2020

West Bromwich Albion's Filip Krovinovic (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich.

West Bromwich Albion's Filip Krovinovic (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich.

PA Wire/PA Images

Championship: West Brom 2 QPR 2

Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich.Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich.

West Brom ended their two-year Premier League exile after a nervy 2-2 draw with QPR.

The Baggies crawled across the line to seal second spot in the Sky Bet Championship after Brentford lost 2-1 to Barnsley.

Had the Bees won Albion would have dropped into the play-offs but Slaven Bilic’s side survived an agonising final few minutes to celebrate promotion.

Ebere Eze denied them the victory which would have made Wednesday night’s finale at The Hawthorns much easier.

Callum Robinson had put the Baggies 2-1 ahead after Grady Diangana cancelled out Ryan Mannings’ first-half opener for QPR.

It was a night for the neutral during an entertaining final evening in the division and the Baggies initially showed few signs of nerves despite what was at stake.

Joe Lumley smothered at Diangana’s feet after the forward tried to burst clear and the recalled Robinson glanced Darnell Furlong’s cross wide.

Vocal QPR stopper Lumley was busy and he got down well to save Romaine Sawyers’ low effort after 15 minutes.

Albion made the running with Matheus Pereira twice ballooned over but they failed to take an early lead.

You may also want to watch:

Slowly, the visitors gained a foothold and it was evident there was not going to be a repeat of the 7-1 thumping they suffered in their last visit to The Hawthorns.

The mid-table visitors had nothing hanging on the game but they played their part in the promotion drama by stunning the Baggies with the opener after 34 minutes.

Mannings collected the ball 20 yards out and, while Kyle Bartley blocked his first effort, the ball fell kindly for the midfielder to drill a second strike low into the corner.

But Albion refused to buckle and levelled 10 minutes later when Diangana slotted through Lumley’s legs after being slipped through by Robinson.

On-loan Sheffield United forward Robinson then had a goal disallowed for offside and flashed a volley wide in first-half injury time.

It was only a warning for what was to come as the Baggies turned the game around five minutes after the break.

Diangana’s brilliant skill bamboozled Luke Amos and Osman Kakay to find the unmarked Robinson in the area and he tapped in from six yards.

It was just the 25-year-old’s second start since the Championship resumed and he should have made it 3-1 four minutes later, only to shoot wide with just Lumley to beat.

It proved a costly miss as the positive and competitive Rangers levelled after 61 minutes with a magical strike from Eze.

Yoann Barbet’s long ball found Eze, who took advantage of Dara O’Shea’s poor positioning to effortlessly find the top corner from 18 yards.

As news filtered through of a Brentford leveller, Filip Krovinovic was denied by Lumley to set up a tense final 15 minutes.

But Barnsley’s late winner at Griffin Park eased the nerves and saw the Baggies coaching staff urging their players back from a corner to ensure they collected the point they needed.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Family speak of heartbreak over second killing

Peter Petrou. Picture: Met police

Windrush Road shooting: Stonebridge gunshot victim named as Billy McCullagh

Victim Billy McCullagh. Picture: Met Police

Two arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of Ahmed Yasin-Ali in Maida Hill

Victim Ahmed Yasin-Ali. Met Police

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a 50-year-old in Wembley

Man was stabbed in Preston Road. Picture: @999London

Woman arrested after baby found dead in Wembley

A baby has been found dead in Wembley. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Family speak of heartbreak over second killing

Peter Petrou. Picture: Met police

Windrush Road shooting: Stonebridge gunshot victim named as Billy McCullagh

Victim Billy McCullagh. Picture: Met Police

Two arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of Ahmed Yasin-Ali in Maida Hill

Victim Ahmed Yasin-Ali. Met Police

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a 50-year-old in Wembley

Man was stabbed in Preston Road. Picture: @999London

Woman arrested after baby found dead in Wembley

A baby has been found dead in Wembley. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

West Brom bounce back to Premier League after nervy draw against QPR

West Bromwich Albion's Filip Krovinovic (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich.

QPR attacker Eze bags top honours at awards

Queens Park Rangers' Ebere Eze. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

Kilburn Photographer Brunel Johnson encourages snappers to enter new competition

The Wet Night Rider of Kilburn by Kilburn photographer Brunel Johnson

Woman arrested after baby found dead in Wembley

A baby has been found dead in Wembley. Picture: Met Police

Battle for Bridge Park begins with both sides claiming ownership to the land in Stonebridge

Founders and supporters of the Bridge Park Community Council could not all fit into the court hearing in 2019 as they gathered to defend the land in Stonebridge. Picture: Nathalie Raffray