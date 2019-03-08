Wealdstone thrash Watford U23s in pre-season friendly

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: Dan Finill | DFinill Photography Archant

Wealdstone recorded a comfortable 4-0 victory over Watford U23s on Saturday at Grosvenor Vale.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Goals from Danny Green, Dejon Noel-Williams, Jacob Mendy and Dennon Lewis were enough to hand their side the win against the young Hornets.

Wealdstone's first chance of the game came in the 26th minute when new signing Billy Clifford capitalised on a mix-up in the Watford defence and forced a good save from Adam Parkes.

Under a minute later, Connor Smith found Green in the penalty area who tucked the ball away into the bottom corner to give the Stones the lead.

Wealdstone doubled their lead seven minutes later when Green's corner found Noel-Williams at the back-post to head the ball home.

Clifford looked bright at the start of the second half and set up Reece Richards who was denied on the goal line by Mason Barrett.

But the Stones got a third thanks to a defensive error, with Mendy chipping the ball over James Hoskins.

Hoskins saved an effort from Richards to deny Wealdstone a fourth but Dean Brennan's side scored on 88 minutes when Jacob Cook's through ball set Lewis away.

Speaking to the club, Brennan said: "Our players have been working hard on what we have been installing into the team and we saw glimpses of that philosophy today.

"We scored some very good goals and we created plenty of chances which is always positive. It's also good that we scored from a corner routine and we kept a clean sheet.

"We move onto week five of pre-season and we will continue to look to improve."

Wealdstone were also defeated 3-2 by Chesham United last Thursday.

United were three up by half-time with second half goals from Sanchez Watt and Billy Clifford not enough to prevent the loss.

The Stones return to Grosvenor Vale to face Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday.