Brennan praises defensive effort in draw with Dartford

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan (pic Adam Williams) ADAM WILLIAMS

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan praised the defensive effort of his side in their 0-0 draw at in-form Dartford on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dennon Lewis had the chance to win it from the spot for the Stones in the second half but missed his penalty as they drew just their third league game this season.

And Brennan believes the most important thing was not getting beat against a side chasing a National League South play-off place.

"I thought defensively we were excellent," he said.

"I don't really remember them having any chances to be honest throughout the whole game.

"Second half we've had two glorious opportunities to win the game.

"But I was delighted. I think it was important we didn't get beat here and we didn't.

"Hopefully it will be a valuable point and I'm always delighted when we get a clean sheet.

"I thought we were the stronger team, I thought we had the better opportunities but they're a good side and there's no doubt they'll be in the play-offs for me."

Wealdstone still have a six-point lead at the top of the league and have two games in hand on second-placed Slough.

They return to action away at Tonbridge Angels tonight and Brennan added: "We've got to make sure we're not in the play-offs and we go up automatically.

"If we perform like that, we'll win more games than we lose."