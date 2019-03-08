Warburton promises to give QPR fans an exciting brand of football after taking job

Ex-Brentford boss was appointed on two-year deal last week

Mark Warburton says Queens Park Rangers fans can expect to see an attacking brand of football next season after taking the reins of the Sky Bet Championship club.

The 56-year-old was appointed on a two-year deal on May 8, taking over on a permanent basis from interim boss John Eustace.

Having been linked with other managers such as Tim Sherwood and Gareth Ainsworth, the Rs board were said to be swayed by Warburton's track record with young players.

The west Londoners were also impressed by the style of football the former Nottingham Forest manager tends to play.

And Warburton is keen to get QPR playing that attacking style of football next season.

He told the club website: "I love seeing players who enjoy their football, players who don't feel threatened and can dominate the football, players who can deal with making a mistake and don't get weighed down by them.

"It's about being brave in possession because everyone is human and can make a mistake and I want our first thought to be to play forward, to be positive and to split units.

"I want us to have an attacking philosophy. Our work ethic has to be right, the desire has to be there and you have to be fit as well. That work side of it is so important."

It is set to be an important summer for Warburton and he will get plenty of time to work with his new charges.

And the 56-year-old also revealed what the players can expect from the training sessions he is planning.

"The players will get their schedules and will know what they are doing every day four weeks in advance," added the ex-Brentford boss.

"They'll know what every session is, how we are going to work and it is all geared to our pattern of play and philosophy.

"Every session, the players should be able to look at it and see why we have done it.

"If not, they can knock on my door. It's important that the players come and ask if they don't understand something.

"We'll do analysis every day in short 10, 12, 15-minute bursts and that will be done for their benefit."

We'll work them in the classroom as well as on the grass and I want my players to leave the training ground every day feeling better for it.