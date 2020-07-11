QPR boss Warburton is left ‘more than disappointed’ by Sheffield Wednesday defeat

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton had little to say after seeing his side beaten 3-0 by Sheffield Wednesday at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Goals from Dominic Iorfa, Josh Windass and Jacob Murphy sent Rangers to their fifth defeat in six matches since the delayed 2019-20 Championship season resumed last month.

And it left Warburton grateful for the pre-lockdown form which took his side to the 50-point mark, although he appeared far from happy about things.

“It was more than disappointing,” said Warburton.

“I’ll always defend my team when I think it’s the right thing to go, but that would be foolish.

“We were well below the QPR of this season. We were off the pace, pointless in our passing and lacklustre. We got what we deserved today.”

The Owls took the lead with only five minutes played when Iorfa – whose dad Dom played for QPR – lashed home a loose ball after Joe Lumley had parried a Windass free-kick and tipped a shot from former Rs midfielder Massimo Luongo onto the post.

You may also want to watch:

Windass stooped to head home from Alessio Da Cruz’s corner in first-half stoppage time to double the advantage and leave Rangers with a mountain to climb in the second half.

And Murphy rubbed salt into the wounds when he curled home a third 12 minutes from time to complete the scoring.

The win leaves Wednesday safe from the drop, mathematically, but a potential points deduction hanging over the club if they are found guilty of an EFL misconduct charge could plunge them into trouble.

Boss Garry Monk said: “We have to be very pleased with the performance and the result.

“We had lost three games in a row and we needed to respond. It was a very pleasing day. We got a complete performance.

“When we can keep our concentration and our focus we know what quality we have. The players focused on the game plan and got their reward.

“We scored three – I thought we could’ve score more – and kept a clean sheet. We delivered a performance we can be proud of.

“It was a team who played with good passion and heart and that’s the recipe we need. It shows they’ve got it in them and they just need to do it more consistently.”