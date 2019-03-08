Search

Advanced search

Warburton frustrated by QPR loss at Cardiff

PUBLISHED: 07:36 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:36 03 October 2019

QPR manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

QPR manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton was left frustrated after his side's 3-0 defeat at Cardiff City on Wednesday.

Cardiff had just 28 per cent possession on home soil, but the Bluebirds showed their ruthless streak as goals from Sean Morrison, Marlon Pack and Callum Paterson extended the Bluebirds' unbeaten run to seven games.

Rangers shaded the goal attempts 14-10 - hitting the crossbar twice - but both sides had four on-target efforts.

QPR drop to 11th - one place below the Bluebirds on goal difference - after back-to-back defeats to West Brom and Cardiff and Warburton said: "It's very frustrating. We went one-down but I thought we played very well.

"We hit the post and created chances but then we had a sucker punch and you feel like you're having your pocket picked just before half-time.

"At 2-0 I felt if we scored the next goal we were in this - and we controlled the second half.

"We looked good, hit the post and had three massive chances that you've got to put the ball in the back of the net.

"But if you don't get your rewards you pay the price. It felt like a smash and grab."

Neil Warnock insisted he was not bothered about Cardiff's lack of possession as he reflected on their victory.

You may also want to watch:

He added: "I think fans want to see goalkeepers making saves, crosses coming in, 'oohs' and 'aahs'.

"That's my kind of football. If you said would I rather pass it around, have fantastic players, and lose 3-0 every week then no I wouldn't, no.

"We knew they would have a lot of possession, but I thought we were well organised and disciplined."

Pack scored his first goal since his reported £4million summer move from Bristol City on the stroke of half-time.

The midfielder tapped home in a crowded goalmouth to double Cardiff's lead and Warnock later compared the 28-year-old to former Scotland great Dave Mackay.

"He's calm, he doesn't panic, and also covers a lot of ground," Warnock said.

"He reminds me of Dave Mackay because he never seems to run past the centre circle.

"But he said to me after Hull on Saturday 'look at my stats gaffer', and he was top.

"He ran more than everyone else at Hull -11.6 kilometres - and it just shows you that he's always available and keeps the ball rolling.

"We are getting better. We can still go quite a way yet, but it's nice to get a run going in the Championship because you do need them."

Most Read

Wembley’s Michaela Community School forced to close following false widow spider infestation

Michaela Community School. Picture: Google

Work begins on building 149 new council flats in Harlesden

Wates Residential and Brent Council break the ground on Knowles House. Picture: Diane Auckland

Josh Hanson murder: Fugitive Shane O’Brien convicted of fatally stabbing Kingsbury man

Victim Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

Josh Hanson killing: Shane O’Brien tells murder trial Kingsbury victim was “possibly” armed

Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Wembley’s Michaela Community School forced to close following false widow spider infestation

Michaela Community School. Picture: Google

Work begins on building 149 new council flats in Harlesden

Wates Residential and Brent Council break the ground on Knowles House. Picture: Diane Auckland

Josh Hanson murder: Fugitive Shane O’Brien convicted of fatally stabbing Kingsbury man

Victim Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

Josh Hanson killing: Shane O’Brien tells murder trial Kingsbury victim was “possibly” armed

Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Warburton frustrated by QPR loss at Cardiff

QPR manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Championship: Cardiff City 3 QPR 0

Queens Park Rangers' Ebere Eze. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

Cricklewood bingo fans raise hundreds for Macmillan for third consecutive year

Annette Willis and Jackie Campbell with Cricklewood Beacon Bingo managers

Kensal Green charity needs help to raise £10,000 to vaccinate 10,000 dogs against rabies

Mayhew International fighting rabies in Kabul. Picture: Mayhew

Baker says poor defending cost Harrow against Gosport

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists