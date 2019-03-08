Warburton delighted with strong QPR performance

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

QPR manager Mark Warburton commended his side's mentality to come from behind and win 2-1 at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls were awarded a penalty in the 23rd minute when Fernando Forestieri was clawed down by Grant Hall and Steven Fletcher converted from the spot.

But Ryan Manning went close to levelling from a free-kick, while Nakhi Wells tested Keiren Westwood with a volley, before Jordan Hugill levelled on the hour.

Hugill ran onto a through ball from Wells and rounded Westwood to slot home, then tapped home a low cross from Manning four minutes later to secure the points.

Warburton said: "It was a tough venue against a really tough opponent, but I thought we had a strong performance. I looked at the replay of their penalty and it's fair to say it was questionable.

"But we went in at half-time and found ourselves 1-0 down, but we had to do more of the same. We needed to move the ball a bit quicker, be a bit more positive with our decision-making going forwards to create chances and I thought we did that.

"We had to defend our goal from their aerial presence and they've got good players here and we knew the threat they posed but we dealt with it really well - it was a deserved three points.

"We've played very well in a couple of games and got nothing out of it. They know they can come to a place like this and score goals. Full credit to them, they've worked so hard on and off the pitch."

Wednesday were poor in the second half and only really threatened when a Barry Bannan cross carried all the way to the far post where substitute Atdhe Nuhiu was unable to direct the ball goalwards.

Caretaker boss Lee Bullen said: "I've been at the club long enough to know the demand of the support and that performance, especially in the second half, was nowhere near acceptable for a club of this size.

"To say I'm disappointed would be an understatement. It was lethargic, not enough movement, we didn't move the ball quick enough, the two goals we lost you wouldn't see in a playground.

"In the first half we had little spells when we did switch play and decided to get the ball out to full-backs. On occasions we did that, but we never done it enough, we never done it quick enough and in the second half we never done it at all.

"There's no excuses, I decided to go 4-4-2 but that never worked out and I will take responsibility for that.

"We can't play at that tempo, we can't take any game for granted in this league. If our players want to be successful they need to be mentally stronger than what they showed today."