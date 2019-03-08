Search

QPR close to appointing Warburton as new boss

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 May 2019

Queens Park Rangers are close to appointing Mark Warburton as their new manager (pic: Joe Giddens/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Rs have been without a permanent boss since sacking Steve McClaren on April 1

Queens Park Rangers are reportedly close to appointing Mark Warburton as their new permanent manager.

The Sky Bet Championship outfit have been without a boss since sacking former England chief Steve McClaren on April 1.

John Eustace, who arrived at Loftus Road as McClaren's assistant last summer, oversaw the final seven games of the season as caretaker manager, but won only two.

Former Kidderminster Harriers boss Eustace was never seen as a serious contender to replace McClaren permanently, though, with other more experienced names linked.

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood, a former team-mate of QPR director of football Les Ferdinand, was an early front runner for the role, while Rs legend Gareth Ainsworth, currently with Wycombe Wanderers, was also heavily linked with the vacancy.

However, it seems former Brentford chief Warburton has won the race to become the next QPR boss according to reports.

It is believed the 56-year-old's proven track record of working with young players won over the hierarchy at Loftus Road.

With the west Londoners still dealing with the affects of last summer's record fine from the EFL for breaching Financial Fair Play rules, Warburton is likely to be forced to work within a tight financial budget.

It is unlikely the trio of Geoff Cameron, Tomer Hemed and Nahki Wells, who were all on loan with QPR last term, will return on permanent deals in the summer.

Experienced stars like Jake Bidwell, Joel Lynch and Darnell Furlong are among those out of contract in the summer, with many expected to move on.

Even players such as Luke Freeman and Massimo Luongo, who are under contract next season, could leave in the summer should the Rs receive an acceptable offer.

It looks set to be a difficult start to life with QPR for Warburton, but the 56-year-old will have confidence in his ability to deal with the situation.

After starting his managerial career with the Rs' fierce rivals Brentford in 2013, Warburton has since gone on to manage Scottish side Rangers and Nottingham Forest.

The 56-year-old, though, has been out of work since being sacked by Forest in December 2017, though that wait for his next job is set to end soon.

