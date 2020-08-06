Tributes paid to QPR historian Gordon Macey after long battle against cancer

QPR historian Gordon Macey with his favourite player Les Ferdinand (Pic: QPR)

Gordon Macey’s wife Sandra and his three children paid tribute to the long-serving Queens Park Rangers historian, who sadly passed away after a 12-year battle with cancer.

Queens Park Rangers historian Gordon Macey has sadly passed away (Pic: Sandra Macey)

The 66-year-old from Woking went to his first R’s game back in December 1962, when they faced Newport County in the FA Cup at White City Stadium.

It was not until the following season that he saw a game at Loftus Road, but he chose the club as his team as he was born near to the Queen’s Park area, and he did not look back as he attended games, wrote books of the club’s history, and supplied them with statistics for more than 28 years.

Sandra said: “I was a football widow really, he just loved statistics, so it was right up his street doing that for QPR, so that is why he became the official QPR historian.

“He got approached to do a book by Breedon Books to write about the history of the club and then it came from there and he has written three or four books on the club since.

Queens Park Rangers historian Gordon Macey has sadly passed away (Pic: Sandra Macey) Queens Park Rangers historian Gordon Macey has sadly passed away (Pic: Sandra Macey)

“My children grew up to follow QPR and to this day continue to share the same passion for the club.”

Macey’s father-in-law-to-be was an armchair football supporter and vowed that daughter Sandra would never marry someone who enjoyed football.

But when she met Gordon that view changed, as Sandra added: “My first date with him was going to Crystal Palace against QPR.”

Daughter Karen has followed the club avidly alongside her dad for years and is hoping to continue some of their match-day rituals with her dad’s seat still being beside her next season.

Queens Park Rangers hisorian Gordon Macey has sadly passed away (Pic: QPR) Queens Park Rangers hisorian Gordon Macey has sadly passed away (Pic: QPR)

“My first game was when I was five-years-old at QPR and I’ve been a season-ticket holder and gone with my dad ever since for the past 30-odd years,” she said.

“We already had our season tickets ready for next year, whenever the season starts, so he still has a seat.

“When I lived at home we used to drive up and park just before Goldhawk Road, then go find something to eat. He used to be allowed into the press room so sometimes I’d meet him in there and he’d have one of the pies.

“We’d then go to our seats and his mate, who he has known for over 40 years, sat next to us as well, so we would catch up every weekend.

Queens Park Rangers historian Gordon Macey has sadly passed away (Pic: Sandra Macey) Queens Park Rangers historian Gordon Macey has sadly passed away (Pic: Sandra Macey)

“QPR put your names on the back of your seat, so he’ll still have his seat next to mine.”

Gordon loved following not just the QPR first team but also the under-23s, under-18s, and clubs such as AFC Wimbledon, Aldershot Town and Hayes & Yeading.

But his favourite moments of following QPR was promotion to the Premier League, cup runs, and his all-time favourite player was Les Ferdinand, with Karen adding: “The promotion year to the Premier League, the League Cup final and getting to Wembley for the FA Cup final, even though they didn’t win it.

“Les Ferdinand was his favourite player and he’s been very good with dad since he got ill, it’s not a big club, so everybody gets to know each other, and people stay there for a long time.

“The club has been very good and Les Ferdinand was his favourite player on and off the pitch.”

Both Sandra and Karen were full of praise for how the club looked after Gordon as his cancer got progressively worse.

“QPR were very good, he actually went to a game in January, but I had to drive him up from Surrey to London. They looked after him by making special arrangements for him as he couldn’t get to his normal seat,” added Karen.

“During the lockdown we’ve been watching the game on the i-pad with the free streaming, he saw the last game against West Brom. The season’s over now, his season is over I suppose.”

She added: “They’ve never made a big deal about it, they’ve done it very quietly, and they could see how ill he was becoming as every time they saw him he was a little bit worse.

“The people at QPR have been there for years and years, so he has got to know them all, he’s gone to the junior games at the training ground and seen some of them come through the ranks to the first team.

“He was always pleased to see some homegrown talent. He didn’t just support the first team, he supported the whole club.”

The family were keen to give back to the clubs for their support while also give to Woking Hospice who looked after Gordon as well when he needed it most.

“Instead of flowers, we’ve asked people to donate to Woking Hospice who looked after him, and QPR Community Trust, who do loads of work in the area.

“They do so much and there was a film a few years ago called ‘The Story of QPR’ that was done with a charity. Dad helped out a lot of the young people and one guy was really interested in the history so they did a really good job.

“There was a premiere at Westfield, but dad loved the work they did and Andy Evans who leads that, so we wanted to give something back to the club as well. We thought the cancer had gone then it came back and it gradually got worse.”