Tributes paid to QPR fan Dean McKee who died from coronavirus

Queens Park Rangers' Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Tributes have been paid to a 28-year-old QPR fan and poet who died from coronavirus.

Dean McKee penned the poem ‘Born Blue & White’, a moving piece which is played at Loftus Road before all QPR games.

The Championship club tweeted: “It is with huge sadness the club has learned of the untimely passing of Dean McKee. “A lifelong fan, Dean’s original piece ‘Born Blue & White’ will continue to be played before all QPR home games. Our thoughts are with his family. RIP Dean.”

QPR’s chairman Amit Bhatia also paid tribute to the supporter and tweeted: “Heartbroken to hear about the untimely passing of Dean McKee.

“My sincerest condolences to Dean’s family, you are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Hundreds of fans took to Twitter to pay their own tributes, referring to him as “gifted”, “uplifting” and “a fantastic poet”.