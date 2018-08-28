Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

QPR recall Wheeler from Portsmouth loan

PUBLISHED: 10:42 24 January 2019

Loftus Road, the home of Queens Park Rangers (pic: Nigel French/PA)

Loftus Road, the home of Queens Park Rangers (pic: Nigel French/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Rs activate clause to bring midfielder back just two days before facing Pompey in FA Cup

Queens Park Rangers have recalled David Wheeler from his loan spell at Sky Bet League One outfit Portsmouth.

The 28-year-old had joined Pompey on loan last summer and was due to spend the entire season with Kenny Jackett’s men.

After making just one league start so far, however, the Rs have moved to activate a clause in the deal to recall Wheeler.

The former Exeter City man joined QPR in the summer of 2017 for an undisclosed fee after helping the Grecians to the Sky Bet League Two play-off final that term.

Injury blighted Wheeler’s first season with QPR as he made just nine appearances in the 2017-18 campaign.

Chances were expected to be at a premium this term which led to Wheeler’s loan deal at Portsmouth, but that has not worked out as well as hoped.

Coincidentally, the Rs are due to visit Pompey in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday and they may well be leaning on Wheeler for any inside information he has!

Most Read

England’s Raheem Sterling asks Brent Council to let him save his childhood community centre in Stonebridge

Raheem Sterling . Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Jaden Moodie killing: Wembley man charged with Waltham Forest teen’s murder

A Wembley man has been arrested and charged with murder over Jaden Moodie's death. Picture: Met Police

Reformed drug dealer from Queen’s Park turns his life around and hopes to inspire others

Bradley Laurencin who has turned his life around

Man in his 60s pulled from canal in Stonebridge

Man's body pulled from canal in Stonebridge. Photo: Met Police

Man found guilty over Neasden stabbings as police say victims lucky to be alive

Aaron Sinclair.

Most Read

England’s Raheem Sterling asks Brent Council to let him save his childhood community centre in Stonebridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jaden Moodie killing: Wembley man charged with Waltham Forest teen’s murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Reformed drug dealer from Queen’s Park turns his life around and hopes to inspire others

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 60s pulled from canal in Stonebridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man found guilty over Neasden stabbings as police say victims lucky to be alive

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR recall Wheeler from Portsmouth loan

Loftus Road, the home of Queens Park Rangers (pic: Nigel French/PA)

Harrow hope to successfully tame Dragons as Baker aims to get back to winning ways

Harrow manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Village School academisation plans on track despite investigations at partner school

Governors have voted for the Village School to form a multi-academy trust with Woodfield School in the face of regular inductrial action by staff members. Photo by Brent NEU

Washington Wizards Green believes London game can kickstart play-off push

Washington Wizards' Jeff Green walks off after the NBA London Game 2019 at the O2 Arena (Pic: Simon Cooper/PA)

Harriers’ Kitching has birthday to remember

The Queen's Park Harriers squad face the camera (pic: Queen's Park Harriers)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists