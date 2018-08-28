QPR recall Wheeler from Portsmouth loan

Loftus Road, the home of Queens Park Rangers (pic: Nigel French/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Rs activate clause to bring midfielder back just two days before facing Pompey in FA Cup

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Queens Park Rangers have recalled David Wheeler from his loan spell at Sky Bet League One outfit Portsmouth.

The 28-year-old had joined Pompey on loan last summer and was due to spend the entire season with Kenny Jackett’s men.

After making just one league start so far, however, the Rs have moved to activate a clause in the deal to recall Wheeler.

The former Exeter City man joined QPR in the summer of 2017 for an undisclosed fee after helping the Grecians to the Sky Bet League Two play-off final that term.

Injury blighted Wheeler’s first season with QPR as he made just nine appearances in the 2017-18 campaign.

Chances were expected to be at a premium this term which led to Wheeler’s loan deal at Portsmouth, but that has not worked out as well as hoped.

Coincidentally, the Rs are due to visit Pompey in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday and they may well be leaning on Wheeler for any inside information he has!