Championship: Stoke City 1 QPR 2

Queens Park Rangers' Ebere Eze (pic Martin Rickett/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

QPR got their Championship season off to a winning start following a 2-1 victory at Stoke.

Mark Warburton's men took control of the game when Jordan Hugill gave them an eighth-minute lead following a howler by Jack Butland.

The early goal allowed them to sit back and soak up pressure before hitting the Potters on the break.

And Rangers wrapped up the points early in the second half following a brilliant solo run and finish by Angel Rangel.

Sam Clucas gave City late hope when he slotted home with 12 minutes to go but they were unable to level despite some late pressure.

It could have been very different for Stoke had Sam Vokes beaten Joe Lumley to the race for a loose backpass after four minutes.

But it was the visitors who made the most of some slack defending when Butland failed to shepherd the ball out for a goal kick.

It allowed Bright Osayi-Samuel to pick out West Ham loanee Hugill from the byline for a simple tap-in.

Clucas headed narrowly wide for Stoke after 17 minutes when he got on the end of Nick Powell's free-kick.

And Joe Allen fired wide from a well-worked corner two minutes later as the Potters stepped up the pressure.

Josh Scowen missed a brilliant chance to double the Londoners' lead when he fluffed a free header from close range on 27 minutes.

Powell volleyed just wide from distance after 33 minutes, before Ebere Eze hit a powerful volley straight at Butland after 40 minutes.

Rangel then doubled QPR's lead in the 53rd minute with a brilliant solo goal as he burst through an empty midfield before turning his man just inside box and slotting home into the corner with confidence.

Benik Afobe failed to find the target with a lunging header minutes later, before Allen went close with a cheeky backheel after 68 minutes.

Stoke boss Nathan Jones made three quick substitutions, bringing on Tyrese Campbell, Lee Gregory and Tom Ince, as they looked for a route back into the game.

And they were given a lifeline when Clucas smashed home after pouncing on a loose ball after 78 minutes.

Tommy Smith fired wide from distance before QPR survived a goalmouth scramble in the dying minutes.

And Rangers survived big shouts for a penalty after the ball hit the hand of a defender protecting his face from a shot.

Danny Batth headed agonisingly wide in stoppage time after Lumley failed to claim a cross as Rangers returned to west London with all three points.

QPR: Lumley, Rangel, Hall, Barbet, Manning, Cameron, Amos (Pugh 68), Osayi-Samuel (Shodipo 72), Scowen, Eze, Hugill (Leistner 81). Unused subs: Smith, Mlakar, Chair, Kelly.

Attendance: 24,004.