Steve Quashie named new QPR Women's manager

PUBLISHED: 17:51 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:51 01 August 2019

QPR's Loftus Road. Picture: John Walton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Steve Quashie has been appointed as QPR Women's first team manager.

A lifelong Rs fan, Quashie has been involved in the girls development as head coach since 2005.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk, he said: "I'm delighted. I'm a lifelong QPR supporter so to manage a QPR first team is truly an honour.

"First of all, we want the players to feel good about themselves. We encourage them to play an expansive brand of football, to express themselves on and off the ball and for them to further develop in a positive and professional environment.

"In terms of aspirations we want to secure first position in our league as quickly as we can. We want to progress through the tiers, become a stronger outfit in the years to come and play at the highest possible level.

"It's something we're all really looking forward to.

The club has recently had a restructure with the senior and newly-formed development side operating under QPR in the Community Trust to provide a direct pathway from the successful QPR Girls setup.

Quashie will be assisted by coach Jon Whittingham and goalkeeping coach Callum Stahlmann.

