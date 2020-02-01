Squad size not a concern for Warburton as R's boss reveals why there were no deadline day signings

Queens Park Rangers's Manager Mark Warburton during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds. PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton speaks about his squad and why there were no transfer deadline day signings.

QPR boss Mark Warburton insists he is not concerned about the size of his squad following several first-team departures in the January transfer window.

Nahki Wells had his loan spell cut short by Burnley before joining Bristol City for a reported fee of around £4 million, while Josh Scowen joined Sunderland and Toni Leistner went on loan to FC Koln in Germany.

Matt Smith and Jan Mlakar also had their loans cut short, with Jack Clarke the only player to arrive at Rangers in the window.

But Warburton believes the reduced size of the squad is not a problem and says the opportunities that came about to sign players on deadline day were not worth taking.

"I remember when we were at Brentford we basically used 15 players. That team came fifth," he said after the defeat to Bristol City.

"If you've got 25 in a squad then on the Friday afternoon, seven of them aren't even in the squad.

"You have to recognise that it's a chance for young players to assume more responsibility and go and take the challenge, relish the challenge and go and play.

"I want players that really want to play for QPR and I guarantee you now the boys who are here absolutely want to play for QPR.

"I had phone calls yesterday about 'only on 25 a week, only on 30 a week'. Come on, that's not our league.

"The one million pound player becomes two and by five o'clock on the last day it becomes three.

"You get all these players thrown at you, some haven't played for two years but 'he's fit now, he's looking great in training'.

"You can't do that. In January, you have to bring someone in who can impact you straight away."

QPR were priced out of a move for Wells by Bristol City, while high-earner Leistner was not given the assurances he wanted over first-team football.

And speaking about the current financial situation, Warburton added: "I think the best thing is to be honest with the fans.

"There's no lack of ambition, drive or desire to finish as high as we possibly can.

"You can't assume massive debt and hope you go up on the toss of a coin."