I’ve got much more to give to QPR says Tottenham loanee Luke as lockdown continues

PUBLISHED: 14:00 06 May 2020

Luke Amos netted his first goal for QPR against Barnsley (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Luke Amos netted his first goal for QPR against Barnsley (pic Adam Davy/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

QPR loanee Luke Amos has claimed he has still not reached his best during his spell at the Loftus Road club.

Leeds United's Ben White (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Luke Amos battle for the ball. Picture: PALeeds United's Ben White (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Luke Amos battle for the ball. Picture: PA

The 23-year-old, who joined the club on a season-long loan last summer to seek more regular first-team football, has been speaking about how he has felt the season has gone so far.

The Tottenham midfielder put a season of injury woe behind him when he joined QPR and, in pre-season, Amos was looking as though he could become a standout player this year.

But while he has won a lot of fans over, he admitted he has not been at his very best.

“It took some time to adjust to the Championship and I remember I wasn’t my sharpest to begin with but I’m happy to a certain extent,” Amos told the club website.

“I’ve had some good games and games that weren’t as good, but I know there is much more to come.”

Amos has featured 25 times for Mark Warburton’s QPR in the Championship, scoring two goals.

He’s yet to have a solid run in the starting line-up but has proved a useful player to the side, and one who could return on another loan deal next time round.

After sustaining an ACL injury last season, though, Amos is still very much fighting his way back to full recovery.

You may also want to watch:

“It has been a positive year compared to last year,” he added.

“I’m hard on myself because I know I’ve got more in me and I’m determined to show that when we do play these last nine games.”

The youngster also revealed he has spent plenty of time in lockdown learning French, which he originally started when he was a pupil at The John Warner School in Hoddesdon.

By the end of Year 10 he had achieved a GCSE A grade in it and then continued to study with a French tutor during his full-time scholarship at Spurs.

Things were temporarily put on hold as he got closer to Tottenham’s first team, but after sustaining a serious knee injury in September 2018 he picked it up again.

With the season paused due to the coronavirus pandemic, he has been doing the same once more.

“I spent an hour doing my homework for this week – I felt like a 13-year-old again,” he laughed.

“I have three or four hours of Skype lessons per week and I do extra learning and get set homework every time.

“When I speak with my tutor I feel really good because he speaks nice and slowly but I know that if I was to try and join in with Yoann (Barbet) and Ilias (Chair) then I wouldn’t have a clue.

“I will get there, though. I’m determined to.”

