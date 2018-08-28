QPR aim to blunt Blades and maintain unbeaten run

Rs beat divisional rivals Leeds United in FA Cup last weekend

Queens Park Rangers visit Sheffield United in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday looking to build on a fine win over another Yorkshire side in the FA Cup last weekend.

The Rs made it through to the fourth round of this season’s FA Cup with a 2-1 win at home to divisional rivals Leeds United on Sunday.

That made it six games unbeaten in all games for the west Londoners — a run they will look to take to seven against the Blades on Saturday.

Full-back Jake Bidwell is delighted with the recent form of the Loftus Road club, but knows they cannot allow any complacency to start to creep in.

“Things are going well at the minute, but we know the Championship is a division that will eat you up if you take your foot off the gas,” he told the club website.

“We’re pleased with how things are going at the minute, but we’re always looking for more and always striving for more.

“We just have to keep working hard in training and hopefully rewrite a few more records before the end of the season.”

Bidwell scored the winning goal for QPR last weekend as they got the better of Leeds in the FA Cup.

It was a first win in the competition for the Rs since January 2013, while it was also the first time in 22 years the west Londoners had won an FA Cup tie without the need of a replay.

Bidwell was delighted to play his part in setting those records straight and hopes the win against the Whites marks the start of a long run in the competition.

“It’s very pleasing to be in the fourth round. The club’s poor record in the FA Cup in recent years was something we were aware of before the game,” he added.

“We were also aware of our poor record at Nottingham Forest last month and we set that record straight, so the cup form was another one we wanted to tick off the list.

“The lads performed well and a few that have been knocking on the door got a chance.

“It was a decent performance and we set a record straight, so hopefully it’s the start of a decent cup run.”