McClaren insists he remains proud of QPR despite being beaten on trip to the Blades

PUBLISHED: 10:00 14 January 2019

Queens Park Rangers boss Steve McClaren (pic: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Rs suffered a first loss in six matches in all competitions at the weekend

Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren insisted he was proud of his team, despite being beaten 1-0 at Sheffield United in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Blades started strongly and could have taken the lead in the opening minutes when Billy Sharp’s lay-off found McGoldrick inside the box, but he volleyed wide of the mark.

QPR were happy to sit back and surrender possession for the majority of the first half, however the home side broke the deadlock in the 37th minute.

After more patient build-up play from the hosts, Oliver Norwood’s whipped cross from the right-hand side found an unmarked David McGoldrick at the near post to head in from six yards out.

The R’s could have drawn level late on, but Luke Freeman fired wide as United held on to take victory at Bramall Lane.

Despite losing their six-game unbeaten run, QPR boss Steve McClaren insisted he was proud of his team.

He said: “I thought you saw two very good teams go toe-to-toe and really slug it out. There wasn’t a great deal in the game and both defences did well to restrict chances so it was always going to be a one-goal game.

“We’re disappointed to concede because I think it was from their only shot on target in the whole game so I thought our shape and the way we defended without the ball was very good.

“We tried to create opportunities and we had chances without actually going on goal.

“Our final ball today was not of the quality that it has been, so therefore you lose games.

“It is the first one in seven games, but it’s the Championship so we’ll dust ourselves down and go again at Preston next week.”

Blades boss Chris Wilder was happy with the success, saying: “It is job done, it was a tough game. They were on a good run of form, no result is given to you in the Championship and you have to work extremely hard to do things right.

“Given the run they’re on, it is well deserved. We’ve had to overcome stubborn and difficult opposition today but I think the right result is the one that has happened.

“We always talk about that it’s not going to be free-flowing and we’re not going to create chance after chance, but is football and we’ve talked about that one bit of quality that we need and we’ve got it today.”

